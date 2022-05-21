Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 58,654 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $345,472.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,645.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 714,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.