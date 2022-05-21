Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report $161.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.92 million to $168.34 million. Orion Group reported sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $674.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.86 million to $682.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.18 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $718.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.