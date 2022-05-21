Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.92 million and the highest is $168.34 million. Orion Group posted sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $674.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.86 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $709.18 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $718.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ORN stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

