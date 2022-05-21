Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

