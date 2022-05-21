OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

KIDS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

