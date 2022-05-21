OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

