OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $18,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 129.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,720,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

