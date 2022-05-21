Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

