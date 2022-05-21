Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
