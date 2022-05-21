Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $626.48.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day moving average of $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

