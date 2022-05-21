Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $620.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.54.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

