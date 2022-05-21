Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $42.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.68. 5,894,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.54. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

