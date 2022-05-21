Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $42.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $350.96 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

