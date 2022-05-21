Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $42.31 on Friday, hitting $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

