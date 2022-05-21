Pamela K. El Buys 2,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Pamela K. El acquired 2,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,047.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,683. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $961.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

