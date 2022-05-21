PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.09 on Friday. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PAVmed by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 372,980 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

