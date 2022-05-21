Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

