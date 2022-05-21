PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.86 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $20.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $104.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $98.91 million to $123.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

