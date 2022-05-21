Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909. 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

