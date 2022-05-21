PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $47.65 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,423,927. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.