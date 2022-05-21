Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.