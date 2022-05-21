Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.62 ($237.10).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

RI stock opened at €177.00 ($184.38) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €191.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €197.38. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

