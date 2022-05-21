Peter A. Leidel Sells 85,813 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 85,813 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,225,409.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,720.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 2,483,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $633.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.