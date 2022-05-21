Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,311,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

