Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

