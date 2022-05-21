Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

NYSE:FENG opened at $0.45 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.