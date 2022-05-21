Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $18.84 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

