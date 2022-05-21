Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $368,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.91 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

