Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) vs. NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Critical Analysis

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Platinum Group Metals and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.16) -8.44 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.12

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

