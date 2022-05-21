PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 877,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.11.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
