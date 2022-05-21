Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $170,040.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,777. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
