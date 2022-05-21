Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $170,040.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,777. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

