Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

