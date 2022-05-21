POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). POINT Biopharma Global posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,367. The firm has a market cap of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

