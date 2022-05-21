Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.76. Post posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of POST stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

