Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.