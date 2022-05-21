Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,813,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.