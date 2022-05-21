PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PWFL. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PWFL opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $81.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

