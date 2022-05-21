Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.