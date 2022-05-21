Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
