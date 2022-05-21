Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Shares of PROC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procaps Group (PROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.