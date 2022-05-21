Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “
Shares of PROC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.
Procaps Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
