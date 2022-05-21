Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.27.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
