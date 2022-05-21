Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.27.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 45.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

