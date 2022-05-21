Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

PFIE opened at $1.35 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

