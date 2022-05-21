Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Buys C$22,425.00 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 2,500 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$22,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,296 shares in the company, valued at C$3,689,325.12.

On Thursday, May 12th, Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of Profound Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$264,001.24.

Shares of CVE PRN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.95. 73,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

