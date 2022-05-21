Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Progenity by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

