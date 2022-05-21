Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Acquires $1,779,750.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Prologis stock remained flat at $$119.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.71 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
