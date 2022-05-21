Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Acquires $1,779,750.00 in Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prologis stock remained flat at $$119.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.71 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

