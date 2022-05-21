Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Head to Head Review

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.93%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -46.99% -41.99% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million ($0.32) -2.38 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

