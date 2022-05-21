Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
