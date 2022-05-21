Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.58. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

