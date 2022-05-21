PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 921,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,806. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.