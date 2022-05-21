Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($62.50) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €58.00 ($60.42) to €70.50 ($73.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

PUBGY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

