PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

