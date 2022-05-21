PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

